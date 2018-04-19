Watermark
Royal Bafokeng Platinum trade covered inside 15 minutes

Anglo American Platinum, the biggest producer of platinum in the world, has launched a sale of a 6.5% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum to finance its commitment to a new joint mining venture in South Africa.

It took less than 15 minutes for the deal to get covered. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole bookrunner.

Bookrunners released a note at 5:56pm warning that offers below R22.50 risked missing out.

Launched after the market close on Tuesday, the deal consists of 12.72m shares, a 6.5% ...

