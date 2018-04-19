Watermark
World Bank bolsters funding team with sell-side veteran

The World Bank has grown its funding team with the hiring of a well-known figure from the MTN dealer community — and will add another name soon.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Francesca Young
  • 04:15 PM


Henry Coyle, formerly global co-head of MTNs and private placements at Crédit Agricole, will join the supranational as a senior financial officer in July. He will be based in Washington, DC and join the funding team run by Andrea Dore, head of funding.

“We’re adding people ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,051.28 56 12.96%
2 HSBC 19,540.53 40 9.72%
3 JPMorgan 16,456.57 36 8.19%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.84%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,209.83 40 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,357.89 34 9.09%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.44%
3 HSBC 15,789.88 47 7.05%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.64%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 6.00%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,908.18 139 8.05%
2 JPMorgan 43,790.91 192 7.85%
3 HSBC 40,385.85 133 7.24%
4 Barclays 32,837.80 95 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,222.31 83 5.42%