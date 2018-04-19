World Bank bolsters funding team with sell-side veteran

Henry Coyle, formerly global co-head of MTNs and private placements at Crédit Agricole, will join the supranational as a senior financial officer in July. He will be based in Washington, DC and join the funding team run by Andrea Dore, head of funding.“We’re adding people ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.