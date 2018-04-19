S&P takes on MSCI in ESG ratings as political push rises

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are scores that indicate how a company manages its impact on the environment and society, and how it handles its governance. They are widely used by investors who want to take these factors into account when making investment decisions — for example, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.