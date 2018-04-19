Watermark
S&P takes on MSCI in ESG ratings as political push rises

S&P Global Ratings is preparing to launch an ESG Evaluation product, competing directly with socially responsible investment (SRI) rating firms such as MSCI and Sustainalytics.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 19 Apr 2018
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are scores that indicate how a company manages its impact on the environment and society, and how it handles its governance. They are widely used by investors who want to take these factors into account when making investment decisions — for example, ...

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,625.52 10 7.83%
2 JPMorgan 2,210.86 10 6.59%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,042.17 13 6.09%
4 HSBC 1,841.89 13 5.49%
5 ING 1,767.41 6 5.27%