Investors cheer as JPM applies ESG to EMBI

The aim is to fill a perceived gap in the market: investors want benchmarks that prioritise emerging market bond issuers with strong ESG practices.“It is hugely positive to see JP Morgan enter this space,” said My-Linh Ngo, head of ESG investment risk at BlueBay, the $60bn fixed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.