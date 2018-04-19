Watermark
Investors cheer as JPM applies ESG to EMBI

Emerging market bond investors have welcomed JP Morgan’s launch this week of a new suite of indices that integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The indices could help investors launch new funds.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 19 Apr 2018

The aim is to fill a perceived gap in the market: investors want benchmarks that prioritise emerging market bond issuers with strong ESG practices.

“It is hugely positive to see JP Morgan enter this space,” said My-Linh Ngo, head of ESG investment risk at BlueBay, the $60bn fixed ...

