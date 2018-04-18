Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JP Morgan launches ESG versions of EMBI indices

JP Morgan has announced a new suite of emerging market bond indices that integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 18 Apr 2018


The idea, developed in collaboration with BlackRock, is to meet growing demand from investors wanting benchmarks that prioritise emerging market issuers with strong ESG practices.

JP Morgan claimed the indices would be the first of their kind in emerging markets fixed income.

To begin with, ESG ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,625.52 10 7.86%
2 JPMorgan 2,210.86 10 6.62%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,042.17 13 6.11%
4 HSBC 1,841.89 13 5.51%
5 ING 1,767.41 6 5.29%