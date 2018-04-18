JP Morgan launches ESG versions of EMBI indices

The idea, developed in collaboration with BlackRock, is to meet growing demand from investors wanting benchmarks that prioritise emerging market issuers with strong ESG practices.
JP Morgan claimed the indices would be the first of their kind in emerging markets fixed income.To begin with, ESG ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.