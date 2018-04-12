CEEMEA bonds resume but Russia concerns lurk

A slew of Middle Eastern issuers met with mixed fortunes, Turkey slipped in with a new 10 year, two South African banks are printing capital bonds and KazMunayGas has completed a new issue combined with a tender offer.Middle Eastern bonds are going through an adjustment period ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.