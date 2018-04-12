Watermark
Corporate $ bonds looking less attractive than euros

Investors who can buy investment grade corporate bonds in a variety of currencies have been making the most of the relative value of dollar assets in recent years. However, the cost of hedging those assets has been steadily rising and is now at a point where such assets are looking much less attractive for non-US investors.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:00 PM
“We expect that this development will lead to less demand for US credit during the remainder of this year,” said Roel Jansen, co-head of euro investment grade credit at NN Investment Partners. “Euro-denominated credit assets may benefit from this increase in hedging cost, as they represent the only ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
• Last updated
  • Today
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 43,984.14 196 6.54%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 38,487.60 184 5.72%
3 Goldman Sachs 32,942.36 116 4.90%
4 Citi 31,800.10 184 4.73%
5 Barclays 31,776.96 117 4.73%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
• Last updated
  • Today
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 10,475.46 45 9.72%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,556.64 17 7.94%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,113.59 33 7.53%
4 UniCredit 6,952.33 27 6.45%
5 HSBC 6,628.90 37 6.15%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
• Last updated
  • Today
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,035.22 21 8.16%
2 BNP Paribas 1,945.87 20 7.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,563.07 16 6.26%
4 Credit Suisse 1,458.00 14 5.84%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,375.83 10 5.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
• Last updated
  • Today
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,910.52 68 9.74%
2 Citi 6,715.07 55 7.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,450.98 60 7.05%
4 Barclays 6,138.47 45 6.71%
5 Credit Suisse 5,797.96 42 6.33%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
• Last updated
  • Today
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,576.57 42 6.45%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,943.16 20 6.02%
3 Citi 8,864.98 38 5.97%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,857.89 36 5.97%
5 JPMorgan 8,783.13 32 5.92%