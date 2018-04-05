Watermark
Tradeweb refuses to be dragged back into antitrust case

Electronic trading platform Tradeweb has strongly rejected an attempt to pull it back into a sprawling antitrust case that touches most of the US interest rate swaps market’s major sell-side players.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 05 Apr 2018
Plaintiffs from two trading platforms — Javelin and Tera — and a group of investors, mainly US pension funds, have alleged that 11 investment banks entered into a conspiracy to stem and control the growth of swap execution facilitates that could have undermined the profitability of phone dealing ...

