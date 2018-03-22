Deutsche appoints new chief country officer for Hong Kong

Yim will take on the new job in addition to his current responsibilities as head of wealth management for Asia Pacific, according to a Friday press release from the firm.He will report to Werner Steinmüller, chief executive officer for Asia Pacific, for his new position, while ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.