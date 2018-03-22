Sigma prices, Gilex waits in choppy Lat Am

Grupo Alfa-owned Sigma announced initial price thoughts of 225bp over US Treasuries for a new 10 year $500m will-not-grow trade, seeking mainly to refinance existing debt.
Baa3/BBB/BBB rated Sigma, which was last in bond markets with a euro trade in February 2017, received $1.1bn of orders, allowing a small ...
