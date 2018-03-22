Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sigma prices, Gilex waits in choppy Lat Am

Mexican food producer Sigma Alimentos was the only Latin American borrower to issue internationally this week as bankers said that issuance conditions remained difficult.

  • By Oliver West
  • 22 Mar 2018

Grupo Alfa-owned Sigma announced initial price thoughts of 225bp over US Treasuries for a new 10 year $500m will-not-grow trade, seeking mainly to refinance existing debt.


Baa3/BBB/BBB rated Sigma, which was last in bond markets with a euro trade in February 2017, received $1.1bn of orders, allowing a small ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 22,170.59 78 11.68%
2 HSBC 18,087.46 103 9.53%
3 JPMorgan 12,012.70 60 6.33%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 11,132.14 75 5.87%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,470.73 38 4.99%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,466.21 17 18.31%
2 HSBC 5,341.24 9 13.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 10.16%
4 JPMorgan 4,134.02 13 10.14%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,847.62 14 9.44%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,664.85 28 14.86%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 6,026.42 24 9.27%
3 HSBC 5,638.93 21 8.67%
4 JPMorgan 4,887.70 22 7.52%
5 VTB Capital 4,746.20 8 7.30%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 KA Finanz AG 522.40 2 38.06%
1 Deutsche Bank 522.40 2 38.06%
3 ING 124.31 1 9.06%
3 Citi 124.31 1 9.06%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 39.64 1 2.89%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 2,305.88 39 21.94%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,044.21 27 9.94%
3 ICICI Bank 777.58 22 7.40%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 623.25 7 5.93%
5 HDFC Bank 569.34 17 5.42%