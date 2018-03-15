Watermark
BNS returns in euros to price cheap to covered curve

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was obliged to pay a generous new issue premium for its second euro benchmark of the year reflecting weaker credit confditions, investor indigestion and its desire to issue in large size.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:15 PM

BNS returned to the euro covered bond market to issue the fourth Canadian benchmark of the year on Wednesday. In the wake of a greater level of investor push-back seen earlier this week and last. The Canadian bank paid a new issue concession of just under 6bp.

