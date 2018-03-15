Investors see more volatility to come without bank safety nets

“I expect to see a repeat of these recent fluctuations,” said a Frankfurt based fund manager. “The interplay between equities, rates and credit has more to play out, and when the cash market drops we may be in for some scary times.”“In February the cash market ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.