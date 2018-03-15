Watermark
Investors see more volatility to come without bank safety nets

2018 has proven a difficult year for the IG corporate bond market so far. Instead of the smooth waters of 2017, conditions have been more choppy and issuers and their syndicates have had to navigate a more careful path to market and often paying more to insulate investors from secondary market volatility. However, there are likely to be more difficult conditions ahead with fewer support mechanisms available.

  • By Nigel Owen, Victor Jimenez
  • 12:30 PM

“I expect to see a repeat of these recent fluctuations,” said a Frankfurt based fund manager. “The interplay between equities, rates and credit has more to play out, and when the cash market drops we may be in for some scary times.”

“In February the cash market ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 33,519.96 146 6.74%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,084.95 136 6.05%
3 Goldman Sachs 26,012.44 86 5.23%
4 Barclays 24,916.69 88 5.01%
5 Citi 23,763.07 147 4.78%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,195.75 34 9.13%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,325.18 14 8.16%
3 UniCredit 6,807.50 26 7.58%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,780.64 25 6.44%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,661.54 23 6.31%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,279.02 13 7.67%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,015.60 10 6.09%
3 Credit Suisse 906.45 9 5.44%
4 Morgan Stanley 852.66 5 5.11%
5 JPMorgan 819.30 10 4.91%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,964.70 53 9.42%
2 Citi 5,893.21 47 7.97%
3 Credit Suisse 5,418.24 37 7.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,184.75 45 7.02%
5 Barclays 4,989.79 33 6.75%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,711.71 17 7.00%
2 BNP Paribas 7,574.13 31 6.88%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,558.95 28 5.95%
4 HSBC 5,956.75 32 5.41%
5 JPMorgan 5,877.51 22 5.34%