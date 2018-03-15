Watermark
Covered bond investors reject tight spreads as ECB cuts back

Covered bond investors have “had enough of tight spreads”, as demonstrated on Tuesday by the contrasting fortunes of deals from Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB (LF Hyp) and Aareal Bank. At the same time, the European Central Bank continued to scale back its order.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:30 PM

Aareal Bank was unable to find enough demand for its tightly priced €500m Aaa/—/AAA rated mortgage Pfandbrief due July 2024. 

After mandating leads on Monday, the issuer opened order books on Tuesday at 14bp through mid-swaps. By 10.15am UK time orders stood at £400m and the spread was fixed ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 5,101.24 27 6.60%
2 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 6.15%
3 Natixis 4,326.70 18 5.60%
4 LBBW 4,069.27 22 5.26%
5 HSBC 4,026.86 23 5.21%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,981.91 83 8.08%
2 Citi 23,638.20 108 6.16%
3 Goldman Sachs 23,360.68 124 6.09%
4 Morgan Stanley 20,543.97 94 5.35%
5 JPMorgan 20,226.28 82 5.27%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,132.94 67 13.66%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,611.63 108 9.37%
3 Citi 18,427.57 83 9.28%
4 JPMorgan 16,828.30 55 8.47%
5 Morgan Stanley 16,459.75 73 8.29%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 8.83%
2 UniCredit 3,342.56 14 7.53%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,953.64 10 6.65%
4 LBBW 2,722.85 12 6.13%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,670.51 11 6.01%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 3,009.90 9 13.99%
2 BNP Paribas 2,249.31 8 10.45%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,197.20 4 10.21%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,472.53 5 6.84%
5 Barclays 1,363.72 8 6.34%