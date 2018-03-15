Covered bond investors reject tight spreads as ECB cuts back

Aareal Bank was unable to find enough demand for its tightly priced €500m Aaa/—/AAA rated mortgage Pfandbrief due July 2024.After mandating leads on Monday, the issuer opened order books on Tuesday at 14bp through mid-swaps. By 10.15am UK time orders stood at £400m and the spread was fixed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.