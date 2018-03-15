Covered bond investors reject tight spreads as ECB cuts back Covered bond investors have “had enough of tight spreads”, as demonstrated on Tuesday by the contrasting fortunes of deals from Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB (LF Hyp) and Aareal Bank. At the same time, the European Central Bank continued to scale back its order.

Aareal Bank was unable to find enough demand for its tightly priced €500m Aaa/—/AAA rated mortgage Pfandbrief due July 2024. After mandating leads on Monday, the issuer opened order books on Tuesday at 14bp through mid-swaps. By 10.15am UK time orders stood at £400m and the spread was fixed ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. After mandating leads on Monday, the issuer opened order books on Tuesday at 14bp through mid-swaps. By 10.15am UK time orders stood at £400m and the spread was fixed ...