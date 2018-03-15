Watermark
Yankee supply holds firm despite tough conditions

Standard Chartered and Commonwealth Bank of Australia navigated tough conditions this week to print deals that boosted Yankee supply to its second best start to the year on record.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 08:00 PM

Standard Chartered opted for rare maturities as it came to the market on Monday with its first dollar trade since January 2017.

The UK-listed emerging markets bank, rated A2/BBB+, sold $1.25bn of 3.885% six year notes at 125bp over US Treasuries and $500m of 4.866% 15 year notes at ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 4,948.06 26 6.80%
2 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 6.53%
3 Natixis 4,326.70 18 5.95%
4 Barclays 3,800.97 19 5.22%
5 HSBC 3,758.80 21 5.16%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,277.23 77 8.40%
2 Citi 23,264.52 107 6.45%
3 Goldman Sachs 22,774.07 120 6.32%
4 JPMorgan 19,966.98 79 5.54%
5 Morgan Stanley 19,584.08 88 5.43%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,602.48 62 13.90%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,200.52 106 9.51%
3 Citi 18,053.89 82 9.43%
4 JPMorgan 16,757.54 53 8.76%
5 Morgan Stanley 15,797.28 69 8.25%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 9.28%
2 UniCredit 3,189.38 13 7.55%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,953.64 10 6.99%
4 Credit Suisse 2,626.76 8 6.22%
5 LBBW 2,476.70 11 5.86%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,716.96 8 13.83%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,197.20 4 11.18%
3 BNP Paribas 1,923.72 6 9.79%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,472.53 5 7.49%
5 Barclays 1,070.78 7 5.45%