Yankee supply holds firm despite tough conditions

Standard Chartered opted for rare maturities as it came to the market on Monday with its first dollar trade since January 2017.The UK-listed emerging markets bank, rated A2/BBB+, sold $1.25bn of 3.885% six year notes at 125bp over US Treasuries and $500m of 4.866% 15 year notes at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.