SG deputy chief exec quits over Libor

Société Générale said on Wednesday that Didier Valet, deputy chief executive of the bank and former head of CIB, would be leaving the group — a move driven by US authorities' investigation into the manipulation of Libor.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 15 Mar 2018

Valet’s departure is “following a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment as deputy CEO”, according to the bank. He resigned “to preserve the bank’s general interests”.

This “specific legal matter” is understood to have been the dollar Libor manipulation ...

