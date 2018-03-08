EBRD taps zloty for first ‘health’ bond

The bond will finance EBRD’s health projects, including the
construction and expansion of medical centres.
The ZL317m ($92.5m) 10 year bond carries a 3.01% coupon and
was purchased by Dai-Ichi Life Insurance.
The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s
dedicated green exchange.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.