Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Steinhoff sells KAP block, but investors wait for STAR action

Steinhoff International, the embattled South African retail conglomerate, sold a €251m block of shares in KAP Industrial Holdings on Tuesday, as it continues to raise money to plug holes in its balance sheet, but there remains a debate about whether there is much value to be salvaged from the business.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:15 PM

Standard Bank and Investec were bookrunners on the sale, which Steinhoff said had been multiple times covered.

Before the sale Steinhoff owned 43% of KAP Industrial Holdings, the South African industrial group, which it said had created material value for Steinhoff’s shareholders since 2012.

The company added that ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 90,248.96 346 7.95%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 88,937.21 255 7.84%
3 JPMorgan 83,240.42 344 7.34%
4 Barclays 75,391.56 230 6.64%
5 Goldman Sachs 62,367.91 167 5.50%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 11,449.51 21 9.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,276.47 21 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,894.16 18 8.07%
4 Citi 7,375.39 19 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 7,021.99 28 5.73%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 4,258.05 18 13.48%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,404.90 13 7.61%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,919.53 10 6.08%
4 Credit Suisse 1,775.47 8 5.62%
5 JPMorgan 1,732.54 10 5.49%