DBS Group to issue first unsecured Eurobond

The Singaporean financial institution will meet European investors from Monday to Thursday next week ahead of the potential sale of a 10 year non-call five deal. DBS Group is the holding company of DBS Bank, with 100% ownership.DBS, Société Générale and Deutsch Bank are bookrunners, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.