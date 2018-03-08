Huifu Payment, China Isotope & Radiation plan HK IPOs

The Mainland-based company, which focuses on merchant payment and fintech enabling services, has hired Citic CLSA and JP Morgan as sponsors to manage its IPO.Huifu is third by market share among China’s independent third-party payment service providers — those not owned or controlled by financial institutions or ...
