Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Old sticking points hold back key EU banking reforms

EU finance ministers failed on Tuesday morning to reach an agreement on the so-called 'banking package', a set of rules aiming at updating and fine-tuning European banking regulation.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 03:30 PM


The package has been discussed by diplomats for more than a year and mostly aims at implementing Basel standards into EU laws– including the total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) rules, the leverage ratio, the net stable funding ratio and a review of the trading book rules (FRTB).

Bulgaria, which chairs ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 6.78%
2 UniCredit 4,631.57 24 6.61%
3 Natixis 4,326.70 18 6.17%
4 Barclays 3,800.97 19 5.42%
5 HSBC 3,758.80 21 5.36%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,871.06 70 8.37%
2 Goldman Sachs 21,569.13 115 6.26%
3 Citi 20,034.09 100 5.81%
4 Morgan Stanley 19,649.76 85 5.70%
5 JPMorgan 19,095.94 75 5.54%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,251.49 58 13.89%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,049.87 104 9.55%
3 Citi 17,717.22 78 9.37%
4 JPMorgan 16,633.61 51 8.80%
5 Morgan Stanley 15,862.96 66 8.39%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 9.70%
2 UniCredit 2,925.87 12 7.24%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,690.14 9 6.66%
4 Credit Suisse 2,626.76 8 6.50%
5 LBBW 2,476.70 11 6.13%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,716.96 8 15.31%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,197.20 4 12.38%
3 BNP Paribas 1,774.32 5 9.99%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,447.57 4 8.15%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 996.11 2 5.61%