Xinhua Education opens books for $188m HK IPO

The float comprises 400m primary shares, or 25% of the issuer's enlarged equity capital. The stock is on offer at HK$2.83-HK$3.69 each, giving the deal a potential size of HK$1.1bn-HK$1.5bn.Sole sponsor Macquarie began taking orders for the IPO on Monday morning, working with bookrunners ABC International and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.