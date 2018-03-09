Watermark
Vieo denies ‘malicious allegations’ in ruffled Nordic bond market

A breach of reporting covenants on a €350m 2022 bond of Vieo, the company that owns the low cost mobile telecoms provider Lebara, has left the Nordic high yield bond market soul searching.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 09 Mar 2018

On Wednesday, Vieo promised to provide on March 28 data missing from its financial results, but investors and analysts are wondering why they were left out in the first place.

The presence of Vieo at Pareto Securities' seventh annual Nordic corporate bond conference on Wednesday sparked something close to ...

