Equity markets fly through first tests on Italy and tariffs

The populist surge in Italy caught many off-guard, with most investors and bankers expecting a new coalition government to be led by Italy’s perennial political heavyweight Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia Party.While the right wing coalition amassed the votes between them, the most successful component party was not ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.