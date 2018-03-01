Philippines’ DM Wenceslao readies $300m IPO

The deal will comprise 679.2m primary shares, equal to around 20% of the firm’s enlarged equity capital, on offer at a price of up to Ps22.9 apiece. There is also an over-allotment option of 101.9m secondary shares.The final price will be determined through a bookbuilding process and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.