French funds pile into Econocom's €200m CB

Econocom, the Belgian provider of digital business-to-business services, shook off fears over stockmarket volatility to issue a €200m convertible bond on Thursday.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:15 PM

Société Générale and Crédit Agricole were bookrunners.

The company launched the five year deal with a coupon range of 0% to 0.75% and a conversion premium range of 30% to 35%.

The banks narrowed the coupon range soon after launch to 0.5%-0.75%. The deal was priced at 0.5%, with ...

