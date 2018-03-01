Watermark
Zorzi to head primary at BNPP as Egan becomes vice-chair

BNP Paribas has reshuffled the management of its global markets business, making Martin Egan a vice-chairman of the global markets client board and promoting syndicate boss Fred Zorzi to head of primary markets. Benjamin Jacquard, who was co-head of primary and credit markets with Egan, will be leaving the firm and is thought to be heading to the buy-side.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 03:45 PM

Egan will “promote global markets with global strategic clients across the corporate, official institution and bank and insurance spectrum” and “represent global markets in senior industry forums”, according to the French bank. He has been chair of the International Capital Market Association since last year.

Arne Groes, previously ...

