Zorzi to head primary at BNPP as Egan becomes vice-chair BNP Paribas has reshuffled the management of its global markets business, making Martin Egan a vice-chairman of the global markets client board and promoting syndicate boss Fred Zorzi to head of primary markets. Benjamin Jacquard, who was co-head of primary and credit markets with Egan, will be leaving the firm and is thought to be heading to the buy-side.

