Reliance Power all set for Rp2bn, TCNS Clothing files

The company has planned the fundraising to strengthen its financial position, reducing its outstanding debt and that of its subsidiaries. Other proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.The firm is part of the Reliance Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, with businesses in telecommunication, financial services, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.