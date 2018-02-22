CLSA hires debt veteran Luk as global DCM head

In the newly-created role, Luk will be based in Hong Kong and report to CLSA chairman Tang Zhenyi, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Luk starts on Thursday as a managing director.He was most recently head of fixed income origination and sales ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.