PBoC touts bond reform amid deleveraging, opening up

The People’s Bank of China has laid out its next steps to upgrade the domestic bond markets, including better market standards, clearer default rules and a further opening to foreign investors. Experts say the policy may lead to a less active role for regulators in the corporate bond market.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 21 Feb 2018

