BondMarker results: who rode the volatility best?

The BondMarker voters have spoken — read on to find out their views on the deals priced in the week beginning February 5.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM
There was strong volatility during that week and that was perhaps reflected in what was a much wider spread of average BondMarker scores across the five deal categories available for voting (pricing, timing, structure/maturity, quality of the investor distribution and performance) than during the benign conditions earlier in the year.

Topping the bill with an average of 8.64 was the UK — a perennial strong performer — with a £2.75bn tap of its August 2048 linker. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank and Santander were leads.

At the other end of the scale was Greece’s €3bn February 2025 — run by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan and Nomura — that scored an average of just 4.60. Its score was weighed down by a low 2.50 for performance.

Seven trades scored an average score in the 7.0s — EIB’s $4bn May 2021 (7.82), Ontario’s $3bn February 2021 (7.74), Sweden’s $3bn February 2021 (7.73), Finland’s €3bn April 2034 (7.66), CEB’s $1bn February 2023 (7.64), BNG’s $1.5bn February 2021 (7.21) and CAF’s €1bn February 2025 (7.05).

EFSF’s €3bn February 2028 came in just below that with an average score of 6.86 and Bpifrance’s €1bn February 2023 scored 5.98. Both trades, like Greece, had fairly low scores for performance — 6.55 and 5.63, respectively.


Deals in wc Feb BondMarker results

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,394.14 11 11.95%
2 JPMorgan 7,267.09 8 11.75%
3 Barclays 5,917.57 6 9.56%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 8.73%
5 HSBC 3,886.37 5 6.28%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,200.88 23 13.91%
2 HSBC 11,373.58 16 11.14%
3 JPMorgan 11,057.79 18 10.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 8,869.90 16 8.69%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,634.69 12 8.46%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 11,752.52 14 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 11,003.56 18 9.04%
3 Citi 10,105.71 27 8.30%
4 NatWest Markets 8,769.53 7 7.20%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,330.41 10 6.84%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,231.16 72 9.55%
2 JPMorgan 26,979.42 88 9.13%
3 HSBC 19,913.06 51 6.74%
4 Barclays 17,765.06 33 6.01%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,261.21 27 5.84%