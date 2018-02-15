Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Itiviti targets hot lev loan market with second lien

In stark contrast with a mute high yield bond market, leveraged loan investors were expecting more than €5bn of new deals on Monday, including a $725m-equivalent deal from Swedish trade technology provider Itiviti, which includes a triple-C rated second lien.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:15 PM

“High yield investors have been complaining about riskier deals and weaker terms for quite a long time, and the situation is similar with leveraged loans,” said a multi-asset fund manager in London.

Bond investors and issuers seem to have hit a stand off in the primary market, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,565.51 5 13.66%
2 Credit Suisse 1,240.24 4 10.82%
3 Citi 1,001.75 5 8.74%
4 Deutsche Bank 992.73 2 8.66%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 685.81 4 5.98%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 807.11 8 8.39%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 7.62%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 6.83%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 6.01%
5 JPMorgan 572.76 6 5.96%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,899.63 30 8.58%
2 JPMorgan 3,874.29 30 8.53%
3 Credit Suisse 3,350.85 23 7.37%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,129.35 23 6.89%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,721.10 26 5.99%