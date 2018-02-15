Brexit sours Swiss equivalence deal

Switzerland’s stock exchange has only been approved as “equivalent” to their European counterparts for a year, under the MiFID II and MiFIR rules — and even this decision, delivered just before Christmas last year, depends on broader Swiss politics.
This marks the first time the Commission has considered
politics when
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.