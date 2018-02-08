Wabco tests Schuldschein water for US supply Wabco Europe BVBA, an industrial equipment supplier with headquarters in Brussels, has launched a €200m inaugural Schuldschein — which is guaranteed by Wabco Holdings, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Schuldschein market participants see this transaction as a bellwether for further forays into the market from US issuers.

