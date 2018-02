US sell-off a ‘buying opportunity’, say investors A battering in the US stock market sent ripples through financial markets on Monday and Tuesday but, with stability returning, investors are keen to put money to work while higher yields are available. But one opportunity to do so was snatched away from them on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones suffered its worst loss in six years this week, before stabilising and recovering to end up on Tuesday by 2.3%. Despite the turmoil in asset prices, credit spreads remained relatively contained. Bund yields have been rising in tandem with US Treasuries for most of 2018, but the ...