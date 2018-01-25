HNA pulls plug on S$400m Singapore Reit listing

HNA Investment Group said in an announcement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that it would no longer pursue the listing of HNA Commercial Reit due to “many factors” and “extremely slow progress”.The Reit was meant to be a joint venture with Singapore-based AEP Investment Management, according ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.