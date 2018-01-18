Watermark
SCBC to test appetite for seven year Swedish covered bonds

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation has mandated joint leads for a seven year euro benchmark which is likely to be launched on Monday. The deal will be closely watched to see how it compares with Stadshypotek, which issued a seven year to a lacklustre reception in November.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:15 PM

The wholly owned subsidiary of SBAB Bank has mandated Barclays, HSBC, LBBW, Nordea and UBS for an Aaa-rated seven year to be launched in the near future.

Bankers on the deal point to the issuer’s outstanding February 2024 and March 2027, which ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,220.67 8 6.42%
2 UniCredit 2,187.22 10 6.33%
3 UBS 2,159.55 11 6.25%
4 Credit Suisse 1,824.93 10 5.28%
5 Barclays 1,806.80 7 5.23%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,521.89 21 8.73%
2 JPMorgan 8,827.11 25 8.09%
3 Citi 8,297.39 26 7.61%
4 Barclays 8,194.24 16 7.51%
5 UBS 7,075.76 11 6.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,189.96 19 13.50%
2 JPMorgan 8,182.65 20 12.02%
3 Citi 7,477.94 20 10.98%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 6,724.12 7 9.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 5,078.25 17 7.46%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,071.95 7 9.04%
2 UBS 1,682.16 6 7.34%
3 UniCredit 1,662.07 7 7.25%
4 LBBW 1,541.66 6 6.73%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,380.66 4 6.02%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 1,031.57 1 27.24%
2 UBS 439.82 3 11.61%
3 Goldman Sachs 356.49 2 9.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 356.49 2 9.41%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 249.35 1 6.58%