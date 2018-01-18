SCBC to test appetite for seven year Swedish covered bonds

The wholly owned subsidiary of SBAB Bank has mandated Barclays, HSBC, LBBW, Nordea and UBS for an Aaa-rated seven year to be launched in the near future.Bankers on the deal point to the issuer’s outstanding February 2024 and March 2027, which ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.