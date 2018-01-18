Argentine trio to restart corporate supply

Argentina’s well-known public credit head, Santiago Bausili, will attend the roadshow, which will take in London on Monday and Tuesday and Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC will lead AySA’s planned five year Reg S only senior unsecured bond, which Moody’s said would total $500m.B2 rated AySA, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.