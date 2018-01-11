Council of Europe hits target as EFSF and Austria take aim

Austria has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Raiffeisen Bank International to run the books for a 10 year euro note, expected to launch on Thursday.The European Financial Stability Facility will look to follow suit next week with its second benchmark ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.