Council of Europe hits target as EFSF and Austria take aim The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) pulled off a strong first deal of the year, raising €1bn with what bankers said on the deal was only a 1bp new issue concession. More issuers are already lining up for euro deals.

Austria has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Raiffeisen Bank International to run the books for a 10 year euro note, expected to launch on Thursday. The European Financial Stability Facility will look to follow suit next week with its second benchmark ...