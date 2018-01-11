BNS enjoys solid euro reception, but price sensitivity is becoming more of a theme

BNP Paribas,Credit Suisse, LBBW, Scotiabank and UBS were appointed joint lead managers for the BNS trade on Thursday, and at that point the issuer had not decided on whether to launch a five or seven year.On Friday morning a seven ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.