Hyundai Oilbank mandates for $1.9bn IPO

Hyundai Oilbank, a subsidiary of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries, has appointed six firms to run its potential multi-billion-dollar listing expected later this year.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 03:00 AM

The South Korean refining unit has lined up Hana Daetoo Securities and NH Investment & Securities as representative lead managers, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities and Shinhan Bank are joint lead managers, said a banker on the mandate. 

Hyundai Heavy announced its ...

