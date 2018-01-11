Watermark
IADB adds to already buoyant Kauri market

The Inter-American Development Bank has joined the New Zealand dollar market by bringing a NZ$200m ($144.7m) 2023 clip on Thursday. It has been a very active week so far in Kauri bonds, with Asian Development Bank pricing a NZ$500m on Wednesday.

  • By William Chambers
  • 04:45 PM

Leads ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and TD Securities are offering guidance of 34bp over mid-swaps for IADB's bonds. Books are set to close this Friday.

The market has set off at a pace compared to last year. At this point in 2017, no Kauri bonds ...

