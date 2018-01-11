IADB adds to already buoyant Kauri market

Leads ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and TD Securities are offering guidance of 34bp over mid-swaps for IADB's bonds. Books are set to close this Friday.The market has set off at a pace compared to last year. At this point in 2017, no Kauri bonds ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.