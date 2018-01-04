India launches $228m sell down in NMDC

In the second instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners for Best Follow-On/Accelerated Bookbuild, Best Equity-Linked Deal, Best IPO, Best ECM Deal and Best ECM House.

In the first instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners for Best Investment Grade Syndicated Loan, Best High Yield Syndicated Loan, Best Leveraged/Acquisition Finance, Best Loan and Best Loans House.

Over the last two months, GlobalCapital Asia's team has conducted pitch meetings with banks to decide the most impressive capital markets transactions and advisers in Asia in 2017.