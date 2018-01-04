India launches $228m sell down in NMDC

The OFS comprises a base offer of 47.5m secondary shares in the state-owned entity. It has a floor price of Rp153.5, which represents a 5.16% discount to the stock’s Monday close at Rp161.85 and values the deal at Rp7.28bn, according to a stock exchange filing.The sale also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.