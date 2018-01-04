Watermark
India launches $228m sell down in NMDC

The Indian government has launched an up to Rp14.45bn ($227.7m) offer for sale of stock in mining company NMDC.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 05:00 AM

The OFS comprises a base offer of 47.5m secondary shares in the state-owned entity. It has a floor price of Rp153.5, which represents a 5.16% discount to the stock’s Monday close at Rp161.85 and values the deal at Rp7.28bn, according to a stock exchange filing.

Asian polls & awards