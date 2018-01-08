Watermark
MTN banker Kleine heads to Credit Suisse

GlobalCapital understands Stefan Kleine, formerly of BNP Paribas, will be joining Credit Suisse in a non-syndicate role.

  • By William Chambers
  • 08 Jan 2018

Stefan Kleine left BNP Paribas a few weeks ago. According to his LinkedIn profile, he had worked on MTN and private placement syndicate for the French bank since 2014.

For the four years before that, he worked on corporate debt origination for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

GlobalCapital could not determine his ...

