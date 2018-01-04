EIB alone in dollars as AIIB mulls June debut The European Investment Bank is set to bring its first core currency trade of the year, after hiring banks on Monday for a March 2023 global dollar benchmark. Despite a strong start to the year for the currency last week, no other dollar deals from SSAs are on screen — but a new issuer could join in the next few months.

