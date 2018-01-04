EIB alone in dollars as AIIB mulls June debut

Xinhua, the official press agency of the People’s Republic of China, on Saturday quoted Søren Elbech, treasurer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, as saying that the first potential issuance window for the borrower will be “toward the end of the first half of 2018”.Elbech also told the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.