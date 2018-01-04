Mangla Group sets up €1.2bn Catalan lending fund

The €1.2bn CCN-Overseas Liberty fund is a leaseback scheme for commercial and industrial properties owned by businesses in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.Mangla is working with CCN associates and several family offices in the region to finance sale and leaseback deals for businesses and individual owners in those ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.