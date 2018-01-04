Watermark
Mangla Group sets up €1.2bn Catalan lending fund

India’s real estate firm Mangla Group has joined with a Catalonian pro-independence business lobby, Cercle Català de Negocis (CCN), to establish a new property-backed direct lending fund aimed at businesses in Catalonia and the Balearic islands.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:15 PM

The €1.2bn CCN-Overseas Liberty fund is a leaseback scheme for commercial and industrial properties owned by businesses in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

Mangla is working with CCN associates and several family offices in the region to finance sale and leaseback deals for businesses and individual owners in those ...

