Sovereigns could star in growing Nordic green bond market

Bankers expect further fast growth in Nordic green bond issuance in 2018, including a good chance of sovereign deals, with Sweden a leading candidate.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 04:15 PM
Sweden, though a small capital market, has been one of the hot spots for green bond issuance. According to research by Christopher Kaminker at SEB, the country’s issuance of $4.6bn-equivalent in 2017 made up 5.1% of all Swedish krona bond issuance — much higher than the 2% of ...

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 248.92 1 22.98%
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 248.92 1 22.98%
3 UBS 195.10 1 18.01%
3 TD Securities Inc 195.10 1 18.01%
3 RBC Capital Markets 195.10 1 18.01%