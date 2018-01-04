Sovereigns could star in growing Nordic green bond market

Sweden, though a small capital market, has been one of the hot spots for green bond issuance. According to research by Christopher Kaminker at SEB, the country’s issuance of $4.6bn-equivalent in 2017 made up 5.1% of all Swedish krona bond issuance — much higher than the 2% of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.