Insurers join FIG blizzard in dollars

MetLife Global Funding printed a 144a two-part deal via Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and US Bancorp.
The insurance firm printed a $1bn three-year deal at 42bp over Treasuries and a $300m three year floater at 23bp over Libor.Peer New York Life Global, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.