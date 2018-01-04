Watermark
Covered bonds weaken on heavy selling flows

The covered bond market looked weak on Friday with dealers reporting heavy selling flows as clients switched into new, cheaper bonds and reduced exposure in new issues where they had been over-allocated.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:45 PM

“We’ve seen some heavy selling with quite a lot sellers in French and Scandi, UK and Dutch names," said one trader on Friday.

A second dealer agreed. He said that he had also seen selling interest in Australian paper.

“I expect we will see more heavy supply next ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jan 2018
1 Barclays 1,129.56 4 10.70%
2 Natixis 806.83 3 7.64%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 761.16 2 7.21%
4 LBBW 717.96 2 6.80%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 704.98 2 6.68%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 5,593.92 3 29.68%
2 BNP Paribas 3,792.60 3 20.13%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 1,242.26 1 6.59%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,074.40 4 5.70%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,031.29 4 5.47%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,296.42 2 20.00%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 1,242.26 1 10.82%
3 Morgan Stanley 1,074.40 4 9.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,031.29 4 8.98%
5 Goldman Sachs 987.31 3 8.60%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 986.29 3 10.15%
2 Natixis 806.83 3 8.30%
3 LBBW 717.96 2 7.39%
4 BNP Paribas 657.53 2 6.76%
5 Deutsche Bank 656.97 2 6.76%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 1,031.57 1 45.28%
2 UBS 249.35 1 10.94%
2 Lloyds Banking Group 249.35 1 10.94%
2 Goldman Sachs 249.35 1 10.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 249.35 1 10.94%