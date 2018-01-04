Watermark
Angola commits to debt obligations, eyes liability management

After spooking the market with allusions to debt ‘renegotations’ earlier this week, the Angolan Ministry of Finance has issued a statement saying it “stands behind all the debt obligations to its lenders.” It added that it will look to buy back its short term debts, while looking to obtain better terms on long term debts.

  By Virginia Furness
  12:00 PM
Concerns that Angola may look to restructure its $2.5bn of outstanding Eurobond debt spread on Wednesday after the economic team of the Angolan government presented its macro-economic stabilisation programme, highlighting the need to “revert the current trajectory” of its public debt. It added that the country needed to ...

