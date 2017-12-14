Watermark
CMP seeks Panda funding for Sri Lanka deal

China Merchants Port Holdings is returning to the Panda bond market for a Rmb500m ($76.8m) deal to fund its acquisition of a major port in Sri Lanka – a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

  • By Noah Sin
  • 02:15 AM

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 22-Nov-17 Province of British Columbia Canada 1,000
2 15-Nov-17 Daimler Germany 4,000
3 13-Oct-17 Global Logistic Properties Singapore 1,000
4 19-Sep-17 Skyworth Digital Holdings China 2,000
5 14-Sep-17 Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK) China 9,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 31.63
2 BNP Paribas 16.57
3 HSBC 14.01
4 JP Morgan 13.39
5 Credit Agricole 11.30

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 30-Nov-17 Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (MoF) China 7,000
2 15-Nov-17 Bank of China Paris Branch (BOC Paris) China 1,000
3 02-Nov-17 Hitachi Capital (UK) United Kingdom 500
4 27-Oct-17 Korea Development Bank (KDB) South Korea 1,400
5 19-Oct-17 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) Australia 1,500